FOOD
APPETIZER
- Afro Beef Pie
flaky buttery pie filled with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.$4.00
- Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls filled with vegetables and deep-fried to golden perfection.$4.00
- Bread Rolls$4.00
- Samosas
Our flaky and crunchy air-fried samosa is handmade pastry stuffed with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.$6.00
- Kelewele
Sweet & spicy chunks of delicious fried plantain. Can be served with dry peanuts or yendidi sauce.$8.00
- Buttered Fried Shrimps
Buttered jumbo shrimps fried infused with herbs and spices$14.00
- Yendidi Wings
Well fried and partially oven grilled chicken wings marinated in a blend of rich herbs and spices.$12.00
- Chicken Suya
Chicken marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.$10.00
- Beef Suya
Beef marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.$14.00
- Goat Suya
Goat meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.$16.00
- Lamb Suya
Lamb meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.$14.00
- Oxtail Suya
Oxtail meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.$16.00
SALADS
- Ghana Corned Beef Salad
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream with corned beef.$12.00
- Ghana Chicken Salad
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream shredded chicken$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry or grape tomatoes, mayonnaise, freshly grated parmesan cheese, olive oil, and caesar dressing. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.$10.00
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumbers, onions, cherry or grape tomatoes, grated carrot. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.$10.00
STEWS ENTREE
- Beans Stew
Black eyed peas stew with shredded chicken and fish.$18.00
- Cabbage Stew
Fresh cabbage, corned beef, shredded chicken and other vegetables and spices cooked to a tasty stew.$18.00
- Spinach Stew
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables cooked with mackerel fish fillet, shrimps and shredded chicken.$18.00
- Goat Stew/Gravy
Very moist and tender well seasoned goat meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.$22.00
- Oxtail Stew/Gravy
Very moist and tender well seasoned oxtail meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.$22.00
- Beef Stew/Gravy
Very tender and well seasoned stew beef marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.$20.00
- Chicken Stew/Gravy
Well cooked and seasoned shredded chicken marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.$18.00
- Mackerel Fish Stew
Well seasoned and shredded mackerel marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.$18.00
SOUPS ENTREE
- Peanut Butter Soup
Flavored peanut-butter, African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and mackerel fish fillet to a tasty bowl of soup.
- Palm Nut Soup
Palm Nut fruit extract with other African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet and smoked catfish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
- Egusi Soup
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables slow cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
- Okra Soup
Okra, onions, tomatoes and other vegetables and spices cooked together with catfish, cow feet, cow skin to a delicious African soup.
- Light Pepper Soup
Tomatoes, habanero pepper & other spices cooked together with goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
VEGAN ENTREE
- Beans Stew (V)
Tomatoes, basil leaves and other herbs and spices cooked to a tasty stew with black beans and mushrooms.$16.00
- Cabbage Stew (V)$16.00
- Egusi Soup (V)$18.00
- Peanut Butter Spinach Soup (V)$18.00
- Light Cabbage/Spinach Soup (V)$18.00
- Palm-Nut Soup (V)$18.00
- Black Beans Jollof Burrito (V)$16.00
- Spinach Stew (V)$18.00
- Tomato Basil Stew (V)$10.00
GRILLS ENTREE
- Whole Grilled Tilapia
Oven grilled soft bone-in tilapia infused with well seasoned with African herbs and spices.$18.00
- Whole Grilled Mackerel
Oven grilled soft-bone whole mackerel infused with well seasoned spices and herbs.$16.00
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
- Fried Chicken$12.00
- Whole Grilled Red Snapper$34.00
- Grilled Turkey Wings$12.00
KIDS
- Honey Glazed Yendidi Wings (KM)
Finger-licking good Yendidi wings glazed with honey and infused with natural flavors of herbs & spices served with fries.$12.00
- Grilled Chicken (KM)
A well seasoned grilled chicken with your choice of rice or fried sweet plantains. A flavorful dish for your kids.$12.00
- Chicken Nuggets (KM)$10.00
- Fried Chicken (KM)$12.00
DESSERT
- Lemon Cake
A moist, fluffy lemon cake, with just 4g net carbs per slice! You'll love the taste.$3.00
- Chocolate Cake
Fully moist and chocolatey perfect. A perfect dessert after a great meal at Yendidi.$3.00
- Banana Walnut Bread$3.00
- Bofrot/Puff Puff$4.00
EXTRA SIDES
- Boiled Eggs
Hard boiled egg with woke inside. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$2.00
- Boiled Ripe Plantain
Ripe yellow plantain boiled in water with salt.$6.00
- Boiled Yam
Ghana yam boiled in water and salt to a slow cook.$8.00
- Fried Sweet Plantain
Ripe yellow plantain fried in canola oil. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Fried slices of sweet potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$4.00
- French Fries
Fried slices of seasoned potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$4.00
- Banku
A proportionate mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough cooked in hot water into a smooth whitish paste.$4.00
- Ga Kenkey
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in corn husk.$4.00
- Fanti Kenkey
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in banana leaves$4.00
- Plantain Fufu
A proportionate mixture of cooked cassava (yuca) and green plantain pounded into a smooth paste.$4.00
- Pounded Yam
This is a type of fufu made with cooked Ghana yam pounded into a smooth paste.$4.00
- Yellow Rice
A delicious bowl of rice infused with Yendidi spices and natural herbs.$6.00
- Coconut Rice
Rice cooked in coconut oil and milk.$6.00
- Jollof Rice
A very rich rice dish infused in a flavorful Yendidi spices and herbs sauce seasoned to perfection.$8.00
- Waakye
A colorful dish of rice slowly cooked with black eye peas$8.00
- Plain Jasmine Rice
Jasmine Rice slow cooked to perfection$4.00
- Fried Rice
Our Ghana style fried rice is packed with veggies, eggs and flavors.$8.00
- Sautéed Cabbage
Fresh cabbage, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$4.00
- Sautéed Broccoli
Fresh broccoli, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$4.00
- Sautéed Mix Veggies
Fresh broccoli, onions, red bell pepper, carrots, green bell pepper and butter. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.$6.00
- Sautéed String Beans
Fresh string beans, butter and seasoned to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.$4.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms stirred fried with garlic and a blend of rich yendidi species. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.$6.00
- Steamed Collard Greens
Fresh collard greens seasoned and steamed to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.$4.00
- Yendidi Sauce$1.00
- Shito Sauce$1.00
- Tomato Basil Sauce$1.00
- Couscous$6.00
DRINKS
YENUM IMPORTS
- Adonko Bitters$24.00
- Alomo Bitters$24.00
- Alomo Bitters Pack$4.00
- Origin Bitters Small$5.99
- Origin Bitters Large$22.00
- Palm Wine$12.00
- Yenum Bitters Shots$10.00
- Yenum Bitters Bottle$125.00
DRAFT BEER
- Abita Strawberry Larger$9.00
- Stella Artois$8.00
- Miller Lite$8.00
- Yuengling$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Seasonal$9.00
BEER BOTTLES & CANS
- Bud Light$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Guinness Extra Stout$8.00
- Ghana Star Beer$10.00
- Heinekens$7.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Ghana Guinness Extra Stout$10.00
NON ALCOHOLIC
- Alkaline Water$4.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Ghana Coke$4.00
- Ghana Fanta$4.00
- Ghana Sprite$4.00
- Ghana Malt$6.00
- Regular Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Pineapple & Ginger Drink$6.00
- Sobolo(Bissap Leaves) Drink$6.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Minute Maid$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Lipton Tea$6.00
- Chai Tea$6.00
WHITE WINE CELLAR
- Cupcake Riesling$25.00
LUNCH SPECIAL
LUNCH SPECIALS
- Waakye Special$22.00
- Jollof Special with Goat Meat$22.00
- Jollof Special with Grilled Chicken$18.00
- Black Beans Jollof Burrito$18.00
- Wings Special$9.00+
- Gogbe/Red Red Special$18.00
- Seafood Spaghetti Special$18.00
- Fried Rice with Grilled Chicken$18.00
- Fried Rice with Shrimps$22.00
- Fried Rice with Fried Chicken$18.00