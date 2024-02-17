Welcome to Yendidi Norfolk

Nestled in the heart of Norfolk, VA. is Yendidi. Yendidi Norfolk welcomes you to a one stop location for African grocery and a takeout restaurant experience (Yendidi “To-Go”). Yendidi “To-Go” remains your authentic and flavorful African foods that not only tastes delicious but it’s also affordable and convenient for the busy customer on lunch break or a family that needs a good meal to enjoy at home. Our African grocery store is conveniently located inside our restaurant space with packaged foods from different African/ Caribbean food sources. Excellence in service remains our goal. Locate us and enjoy authenticity, convenience, affordability and friendly customer service all year round.