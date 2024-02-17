YENDIDI VIRGINIA BEACH 4878 Princess Anne Rd.
FOOD
APPETIZER
- Afro Beef Pie$4.00
flaky buttery pie filled with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.
- Beef Suya$14.00
Beef marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
- Bread Rolls$4.00
- Buttered Fried Shrimps$14.00
Buttered jumbo shrimps fried infused with herbs and spices
- Chicken Suya$10.00
Chicken marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
- Goat Suya$16.00
Goat meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
- Kelewele$8.00
Sweet & spicy chunks of delicious fried plantain. Can be served with dry peanuts or yendidi sauce.
- Lamb Suya$14.00
Lamb meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
- Oxtail Suya$16.00
Oxtail meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.
- Samosas$6.00
Our flaky and crunchy air-fried samosa is handmade pastry stuffed with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$4.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with vegetables and deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Wings$12.00
Well fried and partially oven grilled chicken wings marinated in a blend of rich herbs and spices.
SALADS
- Ghana Corned Beef Salad$12.00
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream with corned beef.
- Ghana Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream shredded chicken
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry or grape tomatoes, mayonnaise, freshly grated parmesan cheese, olive oil, and caesar dressing. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.
- Garden Salad$10.00
Lettuce, cucumbers, onions, cherry or grape tomatoes, grated carrot. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.
STEWS ENTREE
- Beans Stew$18.00
Black eyed peas stew with shredded chicken and fish.
- Cabbage Stew$18.00
Fresh cabbage, corned beef, shredded chicken and other vegetables and spices cooked to a tasty stew.
- Spinach Stew$18.00
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables cooked with mackerel fish fillet, shrimps and shredded chicken.
- Goat Stew/Gravy$22.00
Very moist and tender well seasoned goat meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
- Oxtail Stew/Gravy$22.00
Very moist and tender well seasoned oxtail meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
- Beef Stew/Gravy$20.00
Very tender and well seasoned stew beef marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
- Chicken Stew/Gravy$18.00
Well cooked and seasoned shredded chicken marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
- Mackerel Fish Stew$18.00
Well seasoned and shredded mackerel marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.
- Lamb Stew/Gravy$22.00
SOUPS ENTREE
- Egusi Soup
Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables slow cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
- Light Pepper Soup
Tomatoes, habanero pepper & other spices cooked together with goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
- Okra Soup
Okra, onions, tomatoes and other vegetables and spices cooked together with catfish, cow feet, cow skin to a delicious African soup.
- Palm Nut Soup
Palm Nut fruit extract with other African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet and smoked catfish to give a tasty bowl of soup.
- Peanut Butter Soup
Flavored peanut-butter, African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and mackerel fish fillet to a tasty bowl of soup.
VEGAN ENTREE
- Beans Stew (V)$16.00
Tomatoes, basil leaves and other herbs and spices cooked to a tasty stew with black beans and mushrooms.
- Black Beans Jollof Burrito (V)$16.00
- Cabbage Stew (V)$16.00
- Egusi Soup (V)$18.00
- Light Cabbage/ Spinach Soup (V)$18.00
- Palm-nut Soup (V)$18.00
- Peanut Butter Spinach Soup (V)$18.00
- Spinach/ Kontomire Stew (V)$18.00
GRILLS ENTREE
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
- Grilled Lamb Chops$28.00
Marinated lamb meat chops, and sautéed with onions and African spices
- Grilled Oxtail Steak$34.00
Marinated oxtail meat steak, and sautéed with onions and African spices
- Grilled Salmon Steak$25.00
Oven grilled salmon steak infused with well seasoned herbs and spices
- Fried Chicken$12.00
- New York Strip$26.00
- Porter House T-Bone$36.00
- Whole Grilled Mackerel$16.00
Oven grilled soft-bone whole mackerel infused with well seasoned spices and herbs.
- Whole Grilled Red Snapper$25.00
Oven grilled soft bone-in red snapper infused with well seasoned African spices and herbs.
- Whole Grilled Tilapia$18.00
Oven grilled soft bone-in tilapia infused with well seasoned with African herbs and spices.
KIDS
- Honey Glazed Wings$12.00
Finger-licking good Yendidi wings glazed with honey and infused with natural flavors of herbs & spices served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
A well seasoned grilled chicken with your choice of rice or fried sweet plantains. A flavorful dish for your kids.
- Chicken Nuggets$10.00
- Fried Chicken$12.00
DESSERT
EXTRA SIDES
- Banku$4.00
A proportionate mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough cooked in hot water into a smooth whitish paste.
- Boiled Eggs$2.00
Hard boiled egg with woke inside. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Boiled Ripe Plantain$6.00Out of stock
Ripe yellow plantain boiled in water with salt.
- Boiled Yam$6.00Out of stock
- Coconut Rice$6.00
Rice cooked in coconut oil and milk.
- Couscous$6.00
- Fanti Kenkey$4.00Out of stock
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in banana leaves
- French Fries$4.00
Fried slices of seasoned potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Fried Rice$8.00
Our Ghana style fried rice is packed with veggies, eggs and flavors.
- Fried Sweet Plantain$6.00
Ripe yellow plantain fried in canola oil. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Ga Kenkey$4.00Out of stock
Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in corn husk.
- Jollof Rice$8.00
A very rich rice dish infused in a flavorful Yendidi spices and herbs sauce seasoned to perfection.
- Parboiled Rice$6.00Out of stock
Parboiled Rice slow cooked to perfection. A lower in carbohydrate option.
- Plain Jasmine Rice$4.00
Jasmine Rice slow cooked to perfection
- Plantain Fufu$4.00
A proportionate mixture of cooked cassava (yuca) and green plantain pounded into a smooth paste.
- Pounded Yam$4.00
This is a type of fufu made with cooked Ghana yam pounded into a smooth paste.
- Sautéed Broccoli$4.00
Fresh broccoli, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Sautéed Cabbage$4.00
Fresh cabbage, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Sautéed Mix Veggies$6.00
Fresh broccoli, onions, red bell pepper, carrots, green bell pepper and butter. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Sautéed Mushrooms$6.00
Fresh mushrooms stirred fried with garlic and a blend of rich yendidi species. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.
- Sautéed String Beans$4.00
Fresh string beans, butter and seasoned to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.
- Shito Sauce$1.00
- Steamed Collard Greens$4.00
Fresh collard greens seasoned and steamed to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Fried slices of sweet potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.
- Tomato Basil Sauce$1.00
- Waakye$8.00
A colorful dish of rice slowly cooked with black eye peas
- Yellow Rice$6.00
A delicious bowl of rice infused with Yendidi spices and natural herbs.
- Yendidi Sauce$1.00
- Tomato Basil Stew$10.00